Baystate Wealth Management LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $77,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.