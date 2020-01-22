Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 208 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,867,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 995,075 shares in the company, valued at $67,963,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,948,528 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CL stock opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day moving average is $70.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.85.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

