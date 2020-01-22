Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 190 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 463.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.18. The stock has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

