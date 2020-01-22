1,191 Shares in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foothills Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYLB stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $50.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2286 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 190 Shares of Mondelez International Inc
Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 190 Shares of Mondelez International Inc
1,191 Shares in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC
1,191 Shares in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC
L3Harris Stock Holdings Lessened by Baystate Wealth Management LLC
L3Harris Stock Holdings Lessened by Baystate Wealth Management LLC
Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in Meridian Bancorp Inc
Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in Meridian Bancorp Inc
Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF
Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report