1,191 Shares in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foothills Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYLB stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $50.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2286 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

