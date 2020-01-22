Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $44.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

