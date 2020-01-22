L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in L3Harris by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 0.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 19.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.34.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of L3Harris stock opened at $220.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $221.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

