Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBSB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.07 million for the quarter. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

EBSB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Meridian Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

