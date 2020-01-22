Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 149.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 38,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 185.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 131,430 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 512,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after buying an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.