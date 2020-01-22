Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 126.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.05.

COST opened at $313.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $307.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.65. The company has a market cap of $134.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

