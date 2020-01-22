PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,770,000 after purchasing an additional 232,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,625,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,377,732,000 after purchasing an additional 69,569 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,202,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 18,428.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 997,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,367,000 after purchasing an additional 309,781 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.56.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $125.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

