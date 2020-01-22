Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $130,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.58 and a 1 year high of $95.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.9569 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

