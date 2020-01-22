Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 28,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.79.

NYSE:ES opened at $89.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.17. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $66.68 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

