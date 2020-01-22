Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after buying an additional 6,515,275 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,063,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,255,000 after buying an additional 279,023 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 372,910.3% in the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 216,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,060,000 after buying an additional 216,288 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,065,000 after buying an additional 151,824 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $184.47 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $136.40 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

