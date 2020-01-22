Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 63,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $426.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $399.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $427.78.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.91.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

