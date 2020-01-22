Baystate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $192.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.05 and a twelve month high of $192.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

