Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $189,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $120.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $121.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 190 Shares of Mondelez International Inc
Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 190 Shares of Mondelez International Inc
1,191 Shares in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC
1,191 Shares in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC
L3Harris Stock Holdings Lessened by Baystate Wealth Management LLC
L3Harris Stock Holdings Lessened by Baystate Wealth Management LLC
Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in Meridian Bancorp Inc
Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in Meridian Bancorp Inc
Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF
Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report