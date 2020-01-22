Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $189,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $120.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $121.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

