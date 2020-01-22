Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

GLD stock opened at $146.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.45 and its 200-day moving average is $140.19. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $148.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

