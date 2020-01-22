Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,007 Shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 568.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd alerts:

RNP opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%.

About Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.