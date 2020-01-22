Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 11,865.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Raytheon by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,509,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,548,000 after buying an additional 212,361 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Raytheon by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,252,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,105,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon by 21,333.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 832,636 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on RTN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

RTN opened at $228.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.99. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $162.67 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

