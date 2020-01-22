Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,288 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Main Street Capital worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.2% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 78,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $274,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 704,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,367,000 after acquiring an additional 60,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of MAIN opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.87.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.26 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 50.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.62%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

