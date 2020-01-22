Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 36 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,484.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,376.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,259.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1,021.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,491.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,499.88.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock worth $336,637,779. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

