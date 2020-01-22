N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 100 at Berenberg Bank

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BWNG. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut N Brown Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 147.50 ($1.94).

Shares of BWNG stock opened at GBX 93.59 ($1.23) on Wednesday. N Brown Group has a 12-month low of GBX 82.95 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 163.90 ($2.16). The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 137.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.62. The firm has a market cap of $266.88 million and a P/E ratio of -14.62.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

