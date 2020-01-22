Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 790

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 780 ($10.26) to GBX 790 ($10.39) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered Antofagasta to a “reduce” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 835 ($10.98) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.66) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 910.71 ($11.98).

ANTO stock opened at GBX 922.60 ($12.14) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion and a PE ratio of 13.96. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 930.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 892.07.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

