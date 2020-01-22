Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €55.00 ($63.95).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €45.96 ($53.44) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 12-month high of €67.30 ($78.26). The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is €43.24 and its 200-day moving average is €47.01.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.