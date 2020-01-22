Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €55.00 ($63.95).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €45.96 ($53.44) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 12-month high of €67.30 ($78.26). The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is €43.24 and its 200-day moving average is €47.01.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

