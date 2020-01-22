Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €200.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRT3. HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €184.00 ($213.95) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €166.56 ($193.67).

SRT3 opened at €216.20 ($251.40) on Tuesday. Sartorius has a 1-year low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 1-year high of €124.70 ($145.00). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €195.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €182.01.

Sartorius Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Analyst Recommendations for Sartorius (FRA:SRT3)

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 190 Shares of Mondelez International Inc
Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 190 Shares of Mondelez International Inc
1,191 Shares in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC
1,191 Shares in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC
L3Harris Stock Holdings Lessened by Baystate Wealth Management LLC
L3Harris Stock Holdings Lessened by Baystate Wealth Management LLC
Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in Meridian Bancorp Inc
Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in Meridian Bancorp Inc
Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF
Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report