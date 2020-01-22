Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €200.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRT3. HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €184.00 ($213.95) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €166.56 ($193.67).

SRT3 opened at €216.20 ($251.40) on Tuesday. Sartorius has a 1-year low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 1-year high of €124.70 ($145.00). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €195.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €182.01.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

