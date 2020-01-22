Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Jan 22nd, 2020

Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on 1COV. Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €45.83 ($53.29).

Shares of 1COV opened at €40.67 ($47.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion and a PE ratio of 12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. Covestro has a 52-week low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 52-week high of €55.78 ($64.86).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Analyst Recommendations for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

