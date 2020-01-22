Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.80 ($86.98).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

BMW opened at €71.28 ($82.88) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a twelve month high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €73.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €68.17. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion and a PE ratio of 6.59.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.