Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €66.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.70 ($78.72) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Basf has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €66.31 ($77.10).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €64.48 ($74.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $59.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.51. Basf has a 1 year low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 1 year high of €74.61 ($86.76). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.55.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

