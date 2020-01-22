Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €65.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COK has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €57.40 ($66.74).

Shares of ETR COK opened at €54.50 ($63.37) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.00. Cancom has a 1 year low of €28.86 ($33.56) and a 1 year high of €56.60 ($65.81). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €52.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.86.

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

