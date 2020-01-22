Experian (LON:EXPN) PT Raised to GBX 2,450

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,730 ($22.76) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EXPN. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,456 ($32.31).

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 2,645 ($34.79) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion and a PE ratio of 33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,545.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,491.04. Experian has a one year low of GBX 1,868 ($24.57) and a one year high of GBX 2,702 ($35.54).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.