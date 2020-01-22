Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for IG Group (LON:IGG)

IG Group (LON:IGG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IG Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 685.67 ($9.02).

IG Group stock opened at GBX 702.40 ($9.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 688.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 623. IG Group has a one year low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a one year high of GBX 711.80 ($9.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41.

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

