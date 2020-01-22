Barclays Reiterates “Equal weight” Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EZJ. Commerzbank raised their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.23) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,385.52 ($18.23).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 1,520.75 ($20.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,426.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,187.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49).

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32 shares of company stock worth $44,271.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

