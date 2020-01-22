International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Given New GBX 777 Price Target at Barclays

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 777 ($10.22) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC raised shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target (up from GBX 655 ($8.62)) on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 691.36 ($9.09).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 633.80 ($8.34) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 619.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 513.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion and a PE ratio of 3.96. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52-week low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

