SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SSPG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised SSP Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised SSP Group to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 696.25 ($9.16).

Shares of SSPG stock opened at GBX 683.50 ($8.99) on Wednesday. SSP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 602 ($7.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 661.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 667.83.

In other news, insider Simon Smith sold 56,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.64), for a total value of £372,762.09 ($490,347.40). Also, insider Jonathan Davies sold 69,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total transaction of £447,603.89 ($588,797.54).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

