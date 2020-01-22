Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Altman Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,418 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.6% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 131,659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,611 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 402,179 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.07.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,899,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $166.50 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $102.17 and a twelve month high of $168.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.92 and its 200 day moving average is $144.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1,270.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

