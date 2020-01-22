SFE Investment Counsel Sells 647 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,580 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after buying an additional 746,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,247,767 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,066,317,000 after buying an additional 495,737 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,323,786,000 after buying an additional 267,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $166.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $168.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1,270.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.54.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $168.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.07.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

