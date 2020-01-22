Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Apple by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 546,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $108,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,791 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 365,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,415,000 after acquiring an additional 51,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.62.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $316.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.79. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $319.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,390.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.