United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTX. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in United Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $154.47 on Wednesday. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.65 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

