BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000.

NYSE BDJ opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

