Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,512 Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,312,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,466 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,320,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,821,000 after acquiring an additional 80,812 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 380,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 79,551 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 77,531 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Newman Robert 812,101 shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. Also, insider Morris Ian 400,000 shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th.

NEA opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $14.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

