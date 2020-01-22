Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

EEM stock opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

