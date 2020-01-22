Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 65,815 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

