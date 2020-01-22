Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,646 Shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AFB opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

About AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

