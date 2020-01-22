Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 18,211 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,211 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,612,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,901,000 after buying an additional 517,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after buying an additional 302,330 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,730,000. Finally, Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

GGG stock opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.36 and a 52 week high of $53.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.93 million. Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In related news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $164,985.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,249 shares of company stock valued at $8,332,009 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

