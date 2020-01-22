Savills (LON:SVS) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,240.00

Savills plc (LON:SVS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,240 ($16.31) and last traded at GBX 1,230 ($16.18), with a volume of 5165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,228 ($16.15).

SVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Savills in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savills in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,124.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 959.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 22.87.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure property; and offers corporate finance advice, investment management, and a range of property related financial services.

