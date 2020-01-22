Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $359.00

Hypoport AG (ETR:HYQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €359.00 ($417.44) and last traded at €355.00 ($412.79), with a volume of 2963 shares. The stock had previously closed at €340.00 ($395.35).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HYQ shares. Warburg Research set a €320.00 ($372.09) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €380.00 ($441.86) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €319.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €268.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79.

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales – Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

