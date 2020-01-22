Ryanair (LON:RYA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.40

Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.40 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.53 ($0.20), with a volume of 79941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.49 ($0.20).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 514.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 378.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

