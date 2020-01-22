Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Real Good Food PLC (LON:RGD) was down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.33 ($0.07), approximately 78,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 308% from the average daily volume of 19,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.63 ($0.07).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23.

Real Good Food plc sources, manufactures, and distributes food products to the retail, food services, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Cake Decoration, Food Ingredients, and Premium Bakery. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw name; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for sugar craft sector under Rainbow Dust Colors.

