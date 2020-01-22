E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Shares Down 2.3%

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)’s stock price was down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.37 and last traded at $16.38, approximately 268,332 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 245,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SSP shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of E. W. Scripps from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E. W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. E. W. Scripps presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $349.78 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

In other news, CFO Lisa A. Knutson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $356,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,110.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in E. W. Scripps by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 86,640 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in E. W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in E. W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in E. W. Scripps by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 152,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,227 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its stake in E. W. Scripps by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 71,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

