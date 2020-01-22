BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) Trading Down 1.8%

BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND)’s share price was down 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.69, approximately 4,301 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BRASILAGRO COMP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $266.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27.

BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter. BRASILAGRO COMP/S had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BRASILAGRO COMP/S stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 205,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.36% of BRASILAGRO COMP/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRASILAGRO COMP/S Company Profile (NYSE:LND)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

